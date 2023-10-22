Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $167.12 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,010.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00217205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.66 or 0.00811925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.00529835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00052737 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00169312 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,452,765,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,430,314,480 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

