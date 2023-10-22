Siacoin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $165.75 million and $2.56 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,926.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00216292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00805208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00526962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00051953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00163224 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,451,985,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,429,542,017 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

