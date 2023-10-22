SM Energy Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

SM Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

SM stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 4.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

