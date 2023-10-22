SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $880,953.25

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and $880,953.25 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005140 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

