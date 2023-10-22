SOLVE Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.87 million and $941,280.98 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005208 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

