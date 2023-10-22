Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $171.80 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $171.80 million and $0.37 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.16 or 1.00006101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00818076 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.