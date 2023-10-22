SPACE ID 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.54 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $71.41 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,533,910 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 393,533,910.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.18093283 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $13,834,151.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

