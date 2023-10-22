Square Token (SQUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.35

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $35,316.79 and approximately $0.35 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.0170875 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

