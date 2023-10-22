Status Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.78 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $102.30 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,617.94 or 1.00011913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007192 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02641823 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $8,139,039.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

