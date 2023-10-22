Steem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73.67 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $102.07 million and approximately $73.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 446,742,553 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

