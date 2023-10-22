STP Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $116.90 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $116.90 million and $12.81 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,868.71 or 1.00026146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002130 BTC.

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06127025 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $14,133,808.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

