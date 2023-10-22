STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $117.56 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. STP has a market cap of $117.56 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014684 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,797.17 or 1.00040527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002135 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06127025 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $14,133,808.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

