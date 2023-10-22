STP Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.63 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $117.14 million and $12.63 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,337.90 or 0.99954655 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002092 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06127025 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $14,133,808.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.