Stratis 1-Day Volume Reaches $28.59 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $99.40 million and $28.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.82 or 0.05471216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00022192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,496,079 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

