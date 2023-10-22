Strong (STRONG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,346.08

Strong (STRONG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00010408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $430,711.73 and approximately $74,346.08 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strong has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

