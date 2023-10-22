Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 245.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $29.34 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024023 USD and is up 251.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $53.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

