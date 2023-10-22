Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 245.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $11.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,337.90 or 0.99954655 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002092 BTC.

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024023 USD and is up 251.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $53.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

