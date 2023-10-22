Suku (SUKU) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $928,835.68 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

