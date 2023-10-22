Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.75 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.
About Surge Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.