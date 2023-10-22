Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.75 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

