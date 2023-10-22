Sweat Economy Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $77.91 million and $6.78 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,318,493,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,776,320,671 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

