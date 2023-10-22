Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $164.13 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 581,766,556 coins and its circulating supply is 581,761,568 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

