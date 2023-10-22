SwissBorg (CHSB) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $198.56 million and approximately $2,854.07 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

