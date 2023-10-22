Tangible Price Hits $3.17 on Top Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Tangible has a market capitalization of $103.30 million and $15,269.67 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tangible has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00010576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.18883457 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $39,970.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

