Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.95 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Tangible has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00010570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $102.95 million and approximately $29,669.78 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.18883457 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $39,970.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

