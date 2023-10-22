Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Critical Review

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 4.82 -$18.92 million ($1.74) -0.08 iCAD $27.94 million 1.46 -$13.66 million ($0.49) -3.27

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -1,215.59% -357.74% -185.62% iCAD -51.13% -36.14% -24.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tenon Medical and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenon Medical and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,981.63%. iCAD has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than iCAD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Tenon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCAD beats Tenon Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About iCAD

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography. It offers PowerLook, a back-end architecture platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and PowerLook Density Assessment provides automated, consistent, and standardized breast density assessments. The company also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a clinical decision support tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and VeraLook, a solution designed to support detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with Computed Tomography Colonography. In addition, it offers Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early-stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.