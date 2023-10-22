TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.86 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $110.92 million and $2.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,502,134 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,372,182 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

