Tezos Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.47 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $635.97 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 978,067,844 coins and its circulating supply is 957,047,153 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

