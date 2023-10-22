Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002253 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $647.12 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 978,067,844 coins and its circulating supply is 957,047,153 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

