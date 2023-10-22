Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $217.55 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $217.55 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,321,457,535 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

