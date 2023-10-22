Threshold (T) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.24 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $200.69 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,926.01 or 0.99965899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,290,291,694.171759 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02023404 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $11,058,548.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

