Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $200.68 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $200.68 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,290,291,694.171759 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02023404 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $11,058,548.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

