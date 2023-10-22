Threshold Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Threshold has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $202.30 million and $10.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.70 or 0.99859103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,290,291,694.171759 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02023404 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $11,058,548.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

