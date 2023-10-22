TiraVerse Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $998,053.57 (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. TiraVerse has a market capitalization of $998,053.57 and $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TiraVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TiraVerse Profile

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000998 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TiraVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TiraVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.