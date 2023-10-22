Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.86 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.39 billion and approximately $12.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00007256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014674 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,838.55 or 1.00032198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.12616187 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $11,024,090.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.