Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.79 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00007269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and $13.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.12616187 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $11,024,090.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

