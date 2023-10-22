Ultra Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $492,604.95 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,928.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.89 or 0.00808237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00162667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013772 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00021965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14640848 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $498,801.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

