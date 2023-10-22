Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.31 or 0.00014208 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $68.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00216954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.17274549 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 827 active market(s) with $52,121,086.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

