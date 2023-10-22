Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $9,899.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,077.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00217150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.88 or 0.00807494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00526350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00052640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00168258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,905,222 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.