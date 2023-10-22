Wanchain Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.60 million and $696,411.36 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,211,035 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

