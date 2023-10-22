Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $375.00 on Friday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $232.59 and a 1 year high of $388.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.35.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.