WAX (WAXP) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. WAX has a market capitalization of $175.12 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,068,054,254 coins and its circulating supply is 3,374,962,787 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,067,736,586.523603 with 3,374,645,119.658633 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05304247 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,982,699.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

