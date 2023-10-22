WAXE Price Reaches $51.77 on Major Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $105,780.65 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAXE has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.77 or 0.00173362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

