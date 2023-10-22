WazirX Hits Market Cap of $41.22 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. WazirX has a market cap of $41.22 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

