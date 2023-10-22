Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $8.08.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.