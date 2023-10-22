Wrapped HBAR Price Hits $0.0494 on Top Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $90,984.30 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,530,602,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,529,379,561.595722 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0489027 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $108,316.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

