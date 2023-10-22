XRP Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, XRP has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $27.87 billion and approximately $567.93 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,362,642 coins and its circulating supply is 53,441,027,384 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
