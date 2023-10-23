Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.29 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $82.52 million and $26.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00022176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

