470 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $477.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.61 and a 200-day moving average of $448.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

