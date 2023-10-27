770 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.5 %

META stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.47. 11,832,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,739,654. The company has a market cap of $760.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average is $281.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

