988 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $429.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.11 and a 1 year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.